Karnataka ropes in ex-servicemen for govt postings

BENGALURU: The state government departments are roping in ex-servicemen for various government postings on honorarium basis. Presently they are working with the Greater Bengaluru Authority in solid waste management, lake protection, Indira Canteens and patrolling. Some are also working in the state forest department in the special protection forces and Project Tiger.
Now the government is looking to deploy the retired in departments where aggressive ground work is required like the revenue and survey departments. This is being done not just to meet the staff crunch in the departments, but also ensure there is discipline and zero corruption.
The department heads also point that there is limited training required while roping them for they can be easily groomed. The ex-servicemen that are being involved come from different cadres including Naiks, Subedars, Hawaldars and even Colonels.
“We need people urgently to help in faster governance. Recruitment is a challenge presently in the government due to multiple reasons including reservation, financial constraints and court cases. This is the reason why temporary or contract staff is being hired. So under this category, ex-servicemen are being looked at as the best option,” said a senior official in GBA.
Another official from the revenue department said, “Ex-servicemen are disciplined. They work as told to. They can be trusted and this will help in ensuring proper surveys and recovery of encroached land. They have a strong personality.”
However the wages which are being offered are not helping them draw the required numbers. The GBA is paying them between Rs 25,000-30,000 a month and are made to work all seven days of the week. In case of the forest department, it has been proposed to pay them up to Rs 50,000.
“While the government had approved for permanent recruitment in 2,000 posts, we prefer ex-servicemen because they will need little training and they do not object staying inside the forests. There will be better enforcement and forest protection if they are on ground,” said a forest official.