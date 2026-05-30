Karnataka ropes in ex-servicemen for govt postings

BENGALURU: The state government departments are roping in ex-servicemen for various government postings on honorarium basis. Presently they are working with the Greater Bengaluru Authority in solid waste management, lake protection, Indira Canteens and patrolling. Some are also working in the state forest department in the special protection forces and Project Tiger.

Now the government is looking to deploy the retired in departments where aggressive ground work is required like the revenue and survey departments. This is being done not just to meet the staff crunch in the departments, but also ensure there is discipline and zero corruption.

The department heads also point that there is limited training required while roping them for they can be easily groomed. The ex-servicemen that are being involved come from different cadres including Naiks, Subedars, Hawaldars and even Colonels.

“We need people urgently to help in faster governance. Recruitment is a challenge presently in the government due to multiple reasons including reservation, financial constraints and court cases. This is the reason why temporary or contract staff is being hired. So under this category, ex-servicemen are being looked at as the best option,” said a senior official in GBA.