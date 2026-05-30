Lokayukta police accused of suppressing key evidence in Vidhana Soudha bribery case, says Special Court

BENGALURU: The Special Court for Lokayukta Cases has made startling revelations, observing that all possible efforts appear to have been made by the Lokayukta police to suppress crucial evidence.

The court noted that the material, prima facie, discloses the involvement of the then Backwards Classes Welfare Minister C Puttarangashetty in the case registered after the arrest of a person with cash of Rs 25.76 lakh at the Vidhana Soudha premises in 2019.

The arrest followed allegations that the amount was collected from contractors as a cut intended to be handed over to the minister.

Judge K M Radhakrishna made scathing observations against the Lokayukta police, stating that deciding the quality of an investigation, giving a go-by to the true culprits, filing B-reports or charge sheets, depending on the background and societal status of culprits, is most unfortunate.

The court further noted that it had directed further investigation in several similar cases due to comparable lapses and defects.

The judge observed that the investigating agency had repeatedly shown reluctance to conduct further investigation and had sought to justify defective conclusions without addressing lapses or examining crucial evidence. The court said this pattern had been observed in several cases.

Mohan Kumar, after allegedly accepting the amount from contractors with the help of accused Nos. 2 to 6, was carrying Rs. 25.76 lakh from the Vidhana Soudha Secretariat on the evening of January 4, 2019, to hand over the same to the then minister Puttarangashetty.