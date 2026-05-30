‘Shocks judicial conscience’: Karnataka HC lambasts cop for arresting man over suicide of wife who is alive

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court lambasted an investigating officer for arresting a man on charges of abetting his wife’s suicide while she is still alive.

The court said, “The investigating officer (IO) who, without even adverting to the elementary ingredients of the offence punishable under Section 108 of the BNS -- abetment to suicide -- registered the crime and went on to file the charge sheet even.” The high court ordered a departmental inquiry against the IO and immediate release of the petitioner-husband, who is languishing in jail for the last six months for a crime he never committed.

“The petition before this court unveils, in stark relief, a disquieting narrative of mechanical prosecution and reckless invocation of penal provision, resulting in the incarceration of the petitioner for an offence that, on the admitted facts, could never have been alleged in the first place,” the court observed, bringing to light the cavalier attitude of the police.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order recently, allowing the petition filed by the 29-year-old husband, who had challenged the criminal proceedings against him based on his wife’s complaint.

“What shocks the judicial conscience is not merely the erroneous invocation of the provision, but the grave consequence that followed in its wake. The petitioner-husband has languished behind the prison walls for six long months, deprived of his liberty under the shadow of a charge sheet that could not even remotely sustain legal scrutiny,” the judge noted.

The court said the present case is not merely an error of judgment, it is a glaring manifestation of non-application of mind. It is imperative that accountability must follow such abuse of authority.