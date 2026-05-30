Siddaramaiah appoints retired Justice PN Desai as SHRC chairman

BENGALURU: In one of his final decisions before stepping down as chief minister, Siddaramaiah appointed retired Justice PN Desai as Chairperson of the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission, triggering fresh allegations of political favouritism. The state government decided to appoint Justice Desai around May 21, just days before Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation on May 28.

Critics claim the timing reflects a quid pro quo situation, as Justice Desai had earlier headed the single-member judicial commission that inquired into the high-profile Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case involving the chief minister’s wife, Parvathi Siddaramaiah. The Justice Desai Commission gave a clean chit to Siddaramaiah and his family, concluding that the allotment of alternative sites by MUDA was not illegal. The report was accepted by the state cabinet in September 2025.

A sharp social media post captured the prevailing scepticism: “Siddaramaiah is not a person who keeps anyone’s debt. Justice PN Desai - remember him? He was the head of the one-man inquiry commission formed in connection with the land allotment case involving the Chief Minister’s wife.”

The MUDA case had become a major political embarrassment for the Siddaramaiah government. Opposition parties alleged that Parvathi Siddaramaiah received 14 compensatory sites in a prime Mysuru layout in exchange for ancestral land, in violation of rules.