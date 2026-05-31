Congress working hard to finalise 11:11:11 minister formula in Karnataka

BENGALURU: In a high-stakes balancing act ahead of the swearing-in of DK Shivakumar as new Karnataka chief minister, the Congress high command is understood to have finalised a broad 34-member ministry structure, including the CM, with indications of an equitable 11:11:11 formula to accommodate different factions within the party. According to well-placed sources, the proposed distribution envisages roughly 11 berths each for the party leadership/high command nominees, loyalists of outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah, and supporters of incoming CM DK Shivakumar. However, some insiders suggest the final numbers could see minor adjustments, depending on last-minute negotiations and performance metrics.

The high command has reportedly laid down a clear directive: priority must be given to young, dynamic and performing MLAs so that the new government hits the ground running and projects an image of efficiency and delivery. “Who makes the cut will define the character of this government,” a senior Congress functionary remarked, underscoring the intense lobbying currently under way.

Sources indicate that the first batch of ministers to be sworn in alongside Shivakumar will include at least 10 key heavyweights. While there was initial speculation about the inclusion of deputy chief ministers, a senior Congress leader categorically said there will be no DCMs in the new cabinet.

The party is also expected to announce its new state president soon. Names doing the rounds include that of Priyank Kharge and senior Scheduled Tribe leader Satish Jarkiholi. This comes against the backdrop of two ST ministers — B Nagendra and KN Rajanna — being dropped from the previous government, making representation from the community a sensitive political consideration.