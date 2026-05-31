Cops rescue man threatening to jump from 5th floor of building in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a swift operation, the Ramamurthy Nagar police along with the fire department personnel rescued a 46-year-old businessman threatening to jump from the fifth floor of a residential apartment complex in Ankappa Reddy Layout in Kasturi Nagar on Friday morning. This is the second such rescue by the Ramamurthy Nagar police in the last nine days.

The businessman had gone to the apartment where his cousin and friend were staying. The apartment is three buildings away from his residence. After going to the fifth floor, he started shouting to draw the attention of passersby asking them to call his family members to the spot as he is going to die by suicide. A family member called the 112 emergency helpline number at 9.23 am.

The 112 emergency response team promptly relayed the information to ASI Chowdappa and head constable Parashuram, who were on duty in Hoysala-241 attached to the Ramamurthy Nagar police station. They reached the apartment within six minutes and acted swiftly. They coordinated with personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services Department and rescued him.

The businessman is reportedly suffering from mental distress. During inquiry, he said he attempted suicide because his family had decided to take him to a hospital for medical treatment, said an officer.