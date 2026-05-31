DK Shivakumar appeals for restraint ahead of swearing-in, says flower garlands trigger allergy

Karnataka Chief Minister-elect D K Shivakumar on Sunday urged party supporters to avoid large gatherings during celebrations ahead of his swearing-in ceremony scheduled for June 3 at the Lok Bhavan.

He also requested Congress workers not to honour him with flower garlands, citing an allergy, and asked them to maintain restraint even as celebrations continue across the state following his elevation.

Addressing reporters, Shivakumar said he understood the enthusiasm of party workers but appealed for cooperation in keeping arrangements limited. “I request our party workers—I understand all your enthusiasm, but I have to keep things limited. Even if you come and watch from outside, I do not mind,” he said.

He reiterated his request to avoid garlands, saying they cause an allergic reaction. “Please, no one should put flower garlands on me. I have an allergy and will not accept them. I have banned flower garlands,” he added.

While acknowledging celebrations across Karnataka, he said party workers were justified in expressing joy over the Congress victory.

“Let them celebrate; party workers should celebrate. It is not just me who is becoming CM today, but a party worker. A worker of the party is becoming the chief minister,” Shivakumar said.

Recalling his long political journey, he noted his association with the Congress since 1979–80, adding that his rise from a student leader reflected the aspirations of grassroots workers. “Since 1979–80, I have been in the party, having joined as a student leader and rising step by step from school and college days,” he said.

He added that his elevation symbolised the journey of an ordinary party worker within the organisation.

(With inputs from PTI)