DK Shivakumar’s innings as CM will be fast-paced and action-packed

Congress leader DK Shivakumar is an avid cricket fan. He is a lifetime member of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and often makes time in his busy schedule to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) matches. In many ways, his two-year tenure as Chief Minister will be like a T20 contest that is high-stakes, fast-paced and action-packed.
Given the short tenure and high expectations, the new CM would be looking to quickly up the game on the administrative and political fronts, while continuing social welfare schemes started by the Siddaramaiah government. Also, taking initiatives to bring in newness and vigour to the jaded administration.
Unlike his predecessor, Shivakumar will not have the luxury of time to settle down or rely only on the achievements of implementing the five guarantee schemes. His government’s performance would be put to the test in the 2028 assembly polls. Much before that, in the high-stakes corporation elections in Bengaluru. In a way, Siddaramaiah was lucky; he got the credit for implementing guarantee schemes that were part of the party’s assembly poll manifesto, and under his leadership, Congress won bypolls to assembly seats. Generally, a ruling party has an advantage in bypolls, but the real test would be to overcome the anti-incumbency factor in the assembly polls.
Aware of the challenges, Shivakumar is likely to hit the ground running from day one. Perhaps, like high-scoring and aggressive batting in the Powerplay, the first six overs in T20 are.
That is not easy for the government and comes with its own advantages and risks. However, those working closely with the Congress government feel that Shivakumar is up to the task.
Since May 2023, when Congress formed the government in Karnataka and reached a purported power-sharing agreement between him and Siddaramaiah, the Vokkaliga leader knew that it was a matter of time before he would get the top post. He quietly pursued his plans. Now, he would be stepping into his new role with three years of preparation and with a clear idea of what he wants to achieve. He is well aware of the administration’s strengths and weaknesses, knows key departments inside out, and is cognizant of the financial constraints.
However, overcoming the anti-incumbency factor that is slowly setting in against the system and building a completely new narrative is not easy. The government has faced criticism over its underperformance, amid controversies and serious allegations involving the CM and ministers.
Its biggest achievement was implementing guarantee schemes. However, the government was accused of not giving equal importance to development works and of failing to fill in vacancies in government departments, even as unemployed youth took to the streets demanding jobs. There were serious allegations of nearly Rs 5,000 crore not reaching the beneficiaries of the “Gruhalakshmi” guarantee scheme. The government also faced charges of minority appeasement, a charge the party vehemently denies. Also, another drawback was political uncertainty, especially the leadership tussle, which is said to have impacted the administration.
As the new government begins to address these concerns and chart its own course, the bureaucracy plays an important role. While senior officers need to keep pace with the new CM and team, the administrative machinery at the lower level has to be more responsive and proactive. Public opinion about government is formed quickly based on the conduct of the administrative system at the district, taluk, and even village levels. They are the primary interface between the government and citizens.
This is not a new government, per se, and just a change of guard. Yet, Congress is going for a complete reboot of the government and party, with an aim to return to power in the state after the 2028 assembly polls, which is crucial for the Grand Old Party’s prospects in the Lok Sabha polls a year later.
For now, the situation seems to be evolving as per the high command’s script. The party’s central leaders should get the credit for ending the month-long tussle and firmly dealing with a strong leader like Siddaramaiah. But his decision to reject the offer to go to the Rajya Sabha and remain active in state politics can work both ways for the party and the new government.
The veteran leader, who enjoys the backing of AHINDA (Kannada acronym for Minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits), can focus more on strengthening the party, as the combined opposition, BJP-JDS, would go all hog to take on the new government. However, the big risk would be the outgoing CM emerging as a power centre outside the government. The party high command certainly does not want that to happen, as it would create a sense of uncertainty.
Politicians do not retire. They can be moved away from power, but not from politics. In Siddaramaiah’s case, he has already made it clear that he remains active in state politics. One has to wait and see what he actually means by it.
Be that as it may, Shivakumar, who comes with over three decades of experience in administration -- he was a minister in his early 30s -- is known for dynamism and taking bold decisions, even if that means rubbing some sections the wrong way. “If you want to walk fast, walk alone. If you want to walk far, walk together,” Shivakumar said while indicating that he is keen on taking everyone together, especially his predecessor. Be it politics or T20 cricket, the outcome largely depends on dynamic leadership and teamwork.
For now, the countdown starts for Shivkumar’s innings as CM.