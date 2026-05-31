DK Shivakumar’s innings as CM will be fast-paced and action-packed

Congress leader DK Shivakumar is an avid cricket fan. He is a lifetime member of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and often makes time in his busy schedule to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) matches. In many ways, his two-year tenure as Chief Minister will be like a T20 contest that is high-stakes, fast-paced and action-packed.

Given the short tenure and high expectations, the new CM would be looking to quickly up the game on the administrative and political fronts, while continuing social welfare schemes started by the Siddaramaiah government. Also, taking initiatives to bring in newness and vigour to the jaded administration.

Unlike his predecessor, Shivakumar will not have the luxury of time to settle down or rely only on the achievements of implementing the five guarantee schemes. His government’s performance would be put to the test in the 2028 assembly polls. Much before that, in the high-stakes corporation elections in Bengaluru. In a way, Siddaramaiah was lucky; he got the credit for implementing guarantee schemes that were part of the party’s assembly poll manifesto, and under his leadership, Congress won bypolls to assembly seats. Generally, a ruling party has an advantage in bypolls, but the real test would be to overcome the anti-incumbency factor in the assembly polls.

Aware of the challenges, Shivakumar is likely to hit the ground running from day one. Perhaps, like high-scoring and aggressive batting in the Powerplay, the first six overs in T20 are.

That is not easy for the government and comes with its own advantages and risks. However, those working closely with the Congress government feel that Shivakumar is up to the task.