First fully AI-translated Kannada book released

MYSURU: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Saturday released ‘Nanna Hesaru Gauhar Jaan’, the first AI-translated full-length Kannada edition of historian Dr Vikram Sampath’s acclaimed biography ‘My Name is Gauhar Jaan: The Life and Times of a Musician’.

The book was unveiled at a function held at Jagannatha Centre for Art and Culture. The Kannada translation was produced using Bengaluru-based startup NAAV AI’s TransLit technology, which significantly reduces the human effort required for editing and proofreading.

The biography chronicles the life and legacy of Gauhar Jaan, the celebrated Hindustani classical musician who became the first woman in the Indian subcontinent to record her voice on a gramophone in 1902. Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar had invited Gauhar Jaan from Calcutta to Mysuru as a state guest and arranged her stay at a cottage named Dil Khush in Chamundi Vihar.

She spent her final years in Mysuru and passed away at KR Hospital on January 17, 1930. Speaking on the occasion, Yaduveer Wadiyar highlighted the transformative role of artificial intelligence in historical research and the preservation of India’s literary heritage.

“Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar extended patronage and shelter to Gauhar Jaan. She spent the last two years of her life in Mysuru,” he added.