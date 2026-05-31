Karnataka cabinet to be inducted in phases, decision on deputy CMs still pending: Mallikarjun Kharge

KALABURAGI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the party was yet to take a final call on key issues related to the formation of the new Karnataka government, including the size of the Cabinet to be sworn in alongside chief minister-designate D K Shivakumar on Wednesday and the number of deputy chief minister posts to be created.

Speaking to reporters at the airport here, the AICC leader said the Congress was proceeding cautiously as Karnataka is scheduled to face Assembly elections within the next 24 months.

"We have to be careful while forming the Cabinet and deciding on the posts of deputy chief ministers. There should be no room for dissatisfaction after the Cabinet is constituted," he said.

On the issue of appointing deputy chief ministers, Kharge said several factors were being considered and that the Congress high command was evaluating all aspects before taking a decision. "Everything will be known by Wednesday morning," he said.