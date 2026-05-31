Vijayapura murders: FIR filed against 12 accused

VIJAYAPURA: An FIR has been registered against 12 persons in connection with the brutal murder of six people in Chadchan taluk of Vijayapura district on Friday. Police said no arrests have been made so far as the investigation is underway.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by a member of the Nirale family, five of whose members, along with a worker, were hacked to death. Most of those named in the FIR belong to the family of Kallanagouda Patil, an influential figure in Chadchan taluk. Kallanagouda has been named as accused No. 1.

The six victims were allegedly hacked to death in broad daylight in Govindapura village following a dispute over property.

Meanwhile, the last rites of all six victims were performed under tight police security in Govindapura village on Saturday. Five of the deceased were cremated, while one victim, who was a Muslim, was buried. Police officials said the investigation is progressing and expressed confidence that the accused would be arrested soon.