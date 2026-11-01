2,500 acres identified for Mekedatu project: CM DK Shivakumar

MANDYA: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said here on Saturday that 2,500 acres of land has been identified for the Mekedatu project, of which only 500 acres of private land belonging to farmers needs to be acquired. He said the project is crucial for effective management of Cauvery waters and protecting the interests of state’s farmers, particularly when there is water distress.

The process of identifying compensatory land in exchange for forest land has already begun. The state government is expected to get forest clearance from the Centre before the next state budget, he added.

“The Supreme Court has granted permission for the project,” he said. The state government had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, which resulted in a favourable outcome, he added.

A committee headed by the Mandya deputy commissioner has been constituted to oversee the identification of compensatory land for the Forest Department. Meetings have already been held and the process of identifying additional land is under way, he said.

The primary objective of the project is to store 66 tmcft of Cauvery water to better manage distress situations, especially when rainfall is deficient, he explained.

“The Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court have ruled that Karnataka should release 177 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu annually. Managing the availability and flow of water becomes challenging during years of deficient rainfall. This project will help address such situations,” he said.