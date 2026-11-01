Financial inclusion drive across 85 Bengaluru Urban gram panchayats

BENGALURU: The Financial Inclusion Saturation Campaign is being conducted across 85 gram panchayats in Bengaluru Urban district from October 28 to December 31 to extend banking and financial services to all eligible citizens.

Coordinated by the Lead Bank Office in association with gram panchayats, banks and other stakeholders, the campaign focuses on enrolment under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Atal Pension Yojana.

Other activities include Aadhaar seeding, e-KYC and re-KYC of bank accounts, issuance of Central KYC identifiers, opening of eligible accounts, financial literacy programmes and grievance redressal.

The initiative also aims to raise awareness about insurance, pension, social security schemes and agricultural credit, with a special focus on eligible beneficiaries who have not yet accessed these facilities.

Lead District Manager Vitala Gowda B urged the public to visit nearby bank branches or designated camps with the necessary documents to check their eligibility and complete enrolment formalities.