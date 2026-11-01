From 'Kannada gothilla' to 'barutte': How Karnataka became a home for outsiders

BENGALURU: A city may first draw people with the promise of work or opportunity, but the connections they build along the way make it home. For those who came to Karnataka from different parts of the country, settling here has meant more than finding a place to live or work. It has meant learning Kannada, embracing local traditions, forming friendships with Kannadigas and becoming part of the neighbourhoods they call home. Though they arrived with different languages and cultural backgrounds, they have found ways to connect with the city and make its culture a part of their own lives.

Originally from Thrissur and born in Dubai, artist Indu Antony’s relationship with Bengaluru goes beyond simply living in the city. Having arrived in 2002, she says the city gave her the independence and space to shape her own life. Learning Kannada became an important part of that connection. While studying dentistry, she realised she needed to learn the language to communicate with her Kannada-speaking patients. She believes that if someone decides to make a place their home, learning its language is the bare minimum.

For her, speaking Kannada opened the door to a deeper understanding of the city’s culture and helped her connect with people beyond her immediate circle. She made an effort to know her neighbours, local shopkeepers, auto drivers and even the Anganwadis and civic institutions in her neighbourhood. Her curiosity about the city’s identity also led to Vasane, a project documenting Bengaluru through its smells. Through conversations with residents and explorations of different neighbourhoods, she captured memories associated with old shops, familiar streets and places that have changed over time.