'How many jobs your department created': HD Kumaraswamy slams Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday hit back at Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge for calling him an “unemployment minister”, challenging him to account for investments attracted and jobs created by the IT-BT department, while listing his ministry’s achievements.

Kumaraswamy said he had taken the criticism as a challenge and accused Kharge of speaking without understanding the work being undertaken by the ministry.

“Before making statements, Kharge should gather information about the work done by my ministries. When I took charge as Heavy Industries Minister, BHEL was making a profit of around Rs 200 crore. It has now crossed Rs 1,500 crore. SAIL has recorded 315 per cent growth,” he told reporters in New Delhi.

Listing the Centre’s initiatives in the electric vehicle sector, he cited the FAME-II and PM E-DRIVE schemes, production-linked incentive programmes, battery manufacturing and charging infrastructure projects. He said more than 30 lakh electric vehicles had been sold under the Centre’s incentive programmes.

He also referred to the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme, under which more than 38,000 electric buses were being deployed, with 4,500 allocated to Bengaluru.

Questioning Kharge’s performance as IT-BT minister, Kumaraswamy asked him to disclose the investments attracted by his department and the number of jobs created.

He claimed that Karnataka was losing its appeal as an investment destination, claiming that industrialists were reluctant to set up units in the state. Citing Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India’s decision to withdraw its proposed electric vehicle manufacturing project at Narsapura in Kolar, he asked the state government to explain the reasons behind it.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s development initiatives under the ‘Drudha Sankalpa Karnataka’ vision, Kumaraswamy suggested that the government should also introduce a ‘Sting Karnataka’ scheme, in an apparent reference to the ongoing sting operation controversy.