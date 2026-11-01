IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge invites tech community to share ideas

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge has invited the state’s tech community to share ideas, challenges and suggestions with him directly.

In a post on X, Kharge said he wanted to hear from founders, researchers, industry professionals and innovators working in the sector. The post did not indicate how responses would be used or whether a formal follow-up process is planned.

Former FKCCI president J Crasta welcomed the gesture but said, “Saying is easy whereas to implement in Karnataka with the present infrastructure and with the attitude of the concerned officials is not palatable and it’s a mighty task for any Investor to get it implemented easily.”

Experts said, “Concerns that frequently surface in the sector include infrastructure, talent, regulation and the need to spread tech growth to cities beyond the capital."

An open call on social media can surface such issues quickly and from a wider range of voices than formal consultations usually capture, including smaller startups and individual researchers who may not be represented by industry bodies. "Open calls of this kind can generate a large volume of feedback that is hard to sort, and without a structured follow-up they risk being seen as symbolic," experts added.