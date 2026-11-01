Karnataka: Bhairanahatti Mutt keeps Halegannada tradition alive

GADAG: The Bhairanahatti Mutt near Naragund on the Hubballi–Vijayapura Road (National Highway 52) has been distributing Halegannada (old Kannada) palm-leaf (talegari) manuscripts to schoolchildren in rural areas over the last 10 years to promote the ancient language and to promote it.

Mutt pontiff Shantalinga Swami, popularly known as ‘Kannada Swami’, has turned the religious institution into a Kannada learning centre, with the local residents calling it ‘Kannada Mutt’ now.

Every year, the mutt celebrates Kannada Rajyotsava for 44 days from November 1, organising literature-related programmes. During the celebration, an idol of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari is taken out on a chariot in Nargund and nearby villages to encourage schoolchildren to read Kannada books. The mutt’s library is stocked with a good collection of palm-leaf manuscripts for locals and visitors to read.

These manuscripts are distributed among children to encourage them to read. The initiative started when the seer, earlier on,saw the dangers of rising use of mobile phones and other electronic gadgets erasing the habits ofreading and writing in rural areas. The mutt regularly organises discourses and literary programmes to encourage poets and writers in rural areas of Gadag district.

Mahantesh Hiremath, a resident of Bhairanahatti village, said,“After assuming charge of the mutt 30 years ago,Shantalinga Swami has been working towards promoting Kannada language and literature by honouring and encouraging young writers and poets.His initiative to distribute palm-leaf manuscripts has helped many in the region to read and speak Halegannada. On all 44 days of Rajyotsava celebrations, the mutt conducts lectures on various topics in Kannada.”

Shantalinga Swami said, “We should identify talent in rural areas and encourage them to excel. Many schoolchildren in rural areas find no platform to exhibit their talent. Hence, I thought of encouraging such children. We visit houses in villages and spread awareness on Kannada language and literature.”