Karnataka: Milk price up by Rs 8, curd by Rs 14 from November 1

BENGALURU: From Sunday morning, citizens will have to cough up more for their cup of tea or coffee. This is because the cost of milk and other milk products will go up, with a base price at Rs 8 per litre.

According to the Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited, the cost of milk has been increased from Rs 8-12 per litre, depending on the fat content. The decision was taken after a discussion in the cabinet and a detailed meeting Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had with milk farmers, unions and Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) officials.

The price of a litre of toned milk will go up from Rs 46 to Rs 54, homogenised milk from Rs 47 to Rs 56 and special toned milk and Shubham from Rs 52 to Rs 64.

A senior KMF official said, “The Rs 8 hike is for low fat content of 3-6.5 in a litre of milk. As the fat content rises, the quality of milk increases and the rate also hikes. So the price hike is not for a litre of milk, but for the fat content in it. Further, the procurement rate also varies based on the geographic location. It is higher, for instance, in Belagavi when compared to Ramanagara. This is because of the fat content in milk and availability of fodder. However, uniformity has to be maintained while supplying to consumers.”

The KMF officials said that with the rise in milk price, the cost of ghee, butter and buttermilk will also go up based on the fat content.

Citizens said the hike is in the interest of farmers, but not consumers. “The government has been increasing the cost of all essentials. The household budget will automatically get affected.