Karnataka MLC polls: Beyond the numbers, message is consequential

The Congress’s rout in the Legislative Council polls, per se, will not change much in the state legislature’s Upper House. In the 75-member council with elected and nominated members, Congress has 37 MLCs and the opposition National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s strength has increased to 31. Five seats reserved for government nominations are vacant. However, it is not just about the numbers. The message is more consequential for Congress in Karnataka, one of the most critical states for the party.

The Upper House elections are no barometer for the general elections. The candidates’ rapport with voters is critical in the council polls, while party and leadership backing is a key factor. However, the recent poll results indicate that the effective coordination and vote transfer among NDA allies, BJP and JDS is a cause for concern for Congress.

If the same synergy between the two parties is replicated in the assembly polls, it could be a game-changer in the Old Mysuru region, posing a threat to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s 2028 political ambition. In the Vokkaliga heartland, JDS is a force to reckon with, and BJP has worked hard, especially over the last few years, to gain some foothold.

In the 2023 assembly polls, the triangular fight helped Congress, with many of its candidates winning by a narrow margin. However, consolidation of anti-Congress votes could risk their electoral prospects in the coming elections.

In the Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency, coordination between the two parties helped JDS’s AP Ranganath defeat Congress’s Puttanna, a five-term MLC. The assembly segments represented by the CM and many prominent ministers are within the Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency.