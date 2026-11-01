Karnataka sets up panel to monitor Mekedatu reservoir project

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has announced the formation of a committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner Mandya to oversee aspects of the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project on the Cauvery river.

The announcement underscores the Congress government’s continued push to revive the long-delayed initiative, which successive Karnataka administrations have described as critical for securing drinking water supplies for Bengaluru and irrigation needs in the Cauvery basin.

Shivakumar framed the DC-led panel as a practical administrative step to advance the project amid persistent hurdles in identifying the land. Mekedatu balancing reservoir, proposed near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, has remained stalled for years due to interstate water-sharing disputes, the need for central clearances, and environmental concerns. Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed the project, arguing it could affect downstream water availability under the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal framework.

Karnataka, for its part, maintains the reservoir would help regulate flows without violating existing awards. By constituting a district-level committee, the state appears to be signalling administrative readiness and local coordination even as larger political and legal obstacles remain unresolved. Water Resources Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy along with the ACS Gaurav Gupta met the concerned officials and minister in Delhi on this issue.

He said, “The Mandya DC is appointed as nodal officer to coordinate this. We have already identified 1,250 acres and we are in the process of identifying another 1,250 acres shortly.’’ Cheluvarayaswamy had recently held a video conference meeting with DCs and other officers of 13 districts on this issue.