Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation to run 2,600 additional buses for Deepavali

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate 2,600 additional buses from Bengaluru to various destinations from November 6 to 8 to cater to the Deepavali and weekend rush. Special buses will operate towards Bengaluru from intra-state and inter-state destinations on November 10 and 11 for returning passengers.

The services have been arranged ahead of Naraka Chaturdashi on November 8 and Balipadyami on November 10. Special buses will depart from Kempegowda Bus Station, Mysuru Road Bus Station and Shantinagar Traffic and Transit Management Centre (TTMC).

Additional reserved services will operate from BMTC’s Shantinagar, Vijayanagar, Yeshwanthpur and Jayanagar TTMCs, Malleswaram 18th Cross, Basaveshwaranagar, Electronic City, Attibele, Tin Factory and other bus stations.

From Kempegowda Bus Station, buses will connect passengers to destinations including Mangaluru, Udupi, Shivamogga, Hubballi, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Tirupati. Mysuru Road Bus Station will cater to passengers travelling to Mysuru, Hunsur, Madikeri, Virajpet and other destinations. Premier services to Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchy, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Kozhikode will operate from Shantinagar TTMC.

A 5 per cent discount is available for bookings of four or more passengers on a single ticket, while onward and return tickets booked together qualify for a 10 per cent discount.