KPCC president BK Hariprasad defends 6-year expulsion of Kripa Alva

BENGALURU: Defending the Congress’ decision to expel Kripa Alva from the party for six years, KPCC president BK Hariprasad on Saturday said the action was taken only after the party issued her a show-cause notice giving her an opportunity to explain her position.

Speaking to reporters here, Hariprasad said the Congress had sought an explanation from Alva over her certain acts that had embarrassed party leaders and triggered adverse media reports. However, she failed to respond to the notice, which was subsequently returned undelivered.

“We cannot take hasty decisions without seeking an explanation from the person concerned. In a democratic system, everyone deserves an opportunity to present their side. Since she did not respond, we decided to expel her from the party for six years,” he said.

Asked whether the notice had failed to reach Alva, Hariprasad confirmed that it had been returned. He said the party had no other option but to proceed with disciplinary action. On whether the party would investigate if other people were behind Alva, he said the matter had been left to the authorities concerned.

“There is direct evidence against Kripa Alva, which is why we expelled her,” he said. Asked about reports of Alva travelling abroad, Hariprasad said the Intelligence Bureau and the CBI would look into the matter.