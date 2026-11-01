Order any inquiry against me: HD Kumaraswamy challenges Karnataka government

BENGALURU: Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday challenged the state government to order any inquiry into his alleged role in the controversy surrounding the recruitment of 364 candidates through the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) in 2011, asserting that neither he nor former prime minister H D Deve Gowda had any personal interest in the selection process.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Kumaraswamy said the recruitment process had come under scrutiny following a complaint filed by the daughter of an assistant commissioner in 2014, prompting a CID inquiry. “What interest did I or Deve Gowda have in the 2011 batch? If anyone alleges that I was involved in irregularities, let them conduct any inquiry. I am ready to face it,” he said.

Defending the selected candidates, he said several beneficiaries belonged to economically weaker families and had struggled to secure government jobs. He cited the example of a visually challenged candidate who was selected as a tahsildar and said some of the candidates had worked as labourers to support their families.

He maintained that allegations of appointments being secured by paying money were unfair to deserving candidates and questioned attempts to revive the controversy despite the Supreme Court having passed an order on the issue.

On reports of a possible raid or mahazar at his residence, Kumaraswamy suggested that the episode could have been staged. “My opinion is that it could have been staged by setting up a scene, much like a studio shooting set. I do not want to discuss the matter at length,” he said.