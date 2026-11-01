Uttarakhand chopper crash victim from Karnataka wanted to become judge

DAVANGERE: The death of Sudhir, who hailed from Tyavanige village in Channagiri taluk, Davanagere district, in the Uttarakhand helicopter crash has plunged his family and the village into grief. Known for his commitment to helping the underprivileged secure justice, Sudhir was a member of the prominent Kokkanur family, known in the village for its educational achievements. He is survived by his wife and two children. The Kokkanur family is one of the prominent educated families in Tyavanige, with members serving as doctors, lawyers and judges.

Sudhir’s father, Malleshappa, had served as a judge. Sudhir, too, had aspired to follow in his father’s footsteps. Jagadish, a relative said, “Sudhir was very close to the family and the villagers. He was handling the cases of villagers who could not afford to travel to Bengaluru and helped them seek justice,” he said. Jagadish said relatives have left for Uttarakhand to bring Sudhir’s body back and that the family was yet to decide where the last rites would be performed.

Sudhir’s uncle Krishnakumar said Sudhir had travelled to the Supreme Court in connection with a case before going on a trip to Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand. “We received the news at 3 am. It has left us deeply saddened,” he said.