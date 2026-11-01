Wrote to Centre to raise sugarcane FRP by at least Rs 50: CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU/MANDYA: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday urged the Union government to increase the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane by at least Rs 50, saying the move was necessary to ensure better returns for growers amid ongoing protests over procurement prices. He also urged sugar factories to commence crushing operations without further delay.

“We have written to the Centre on this issue even on Friday. I will meet the Union minister concerned shortly. The FRP should be increased by at least Rs 50 so that farmers get a good price for their sugarcane. I am firmly on the side of farmers and they must be protected,” he told reporters.

Shivakumar said the Centre had issued directions in September to begin crushing operations, but factories had cited the need for sugarcane to mature further when he questioned the delay. He urged them to start crushing immediately to prevent farmers from facing further difficulties.

In Mandya, Shivakumar said the government was committed to protecting farmers’ interests and ensuring fair prices for their produce.

At a programme organised by the district administration and zilla panchayat on the Mandya University campus where he launched development projects worth Rs 1,793 crore for Mandya district, Shivakumar said, “Farmers are facing distress due to rising costs of cattle feed, fodder and medicines.