Don’t take law into your hands, Karnataka CM tells Kannada, Marathi activists

BENGALURU: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday appealed to both Kannadigas and Marathis not to take the law into their own hands. Responding to the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) observing ‘Black Day’ in Belagavi, he said everyone living in Karnataka must respect the law of the land, irrespective of their language or community. “Everyone living on this land must respect its laws and the land itself. Having chosen to live on our soil, people must respect it. The law is equal for everyone,” he said.

Asked about the MES observing ‘Black Day’ in Belagavi, Shivakumar said neither Kannadigas nor Marathis should take the law into their own hands. Everyone residing in the state has a responsibility to uphold the dignity of the land, he added. The CM also cautioned Kannada organisations against attacking IT companies over employment-related issues or indulging in moral policing.

He said grievances should be brought to the government’s notice instead of resorting to unlawful activities. “Kannada organisations should not go on the offensive or attack IT companies. Taking the law into one’s own hands is not right. Moral policing will not be tolerated. The government and the police department are there to address such issues. If there are any complaints or grievances, bring them to the government’s notice. The police will take action in accordance with the law,” he said.

Shivakumar also said the government had already instructed officials to initiate the process of withdrawing cases registered against Kannada activists. Files were being prepared in this regard, he added.