Don’t take law into your hands, Karnataka CM tells Kannada, Marathi activists

BENGALURU: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday appealed to both Kannadigas and Marathis not to take the law into their own hands. Responding to the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) observing ‘Black Day’ in Belagavi, he said everyone living in Karnataka must respect the law of the land, irrespective of their language or community. “Everyone living on this land must respect its laws and the land itself. Having chosen to live on our soil, people must respect it. The law is equal for everyone,” he said.
Asked about the MES observing ‘Black Day’ in Belagavi, Shivakumar said neither Kannadigas nor Marathis should take the law into their own hands. Everyone residing in the state has a responsibility to uphold the dignity of the land, he added. The CM also cautioned Kannada organisations against attacking IT companies over employment-related issues or indulging in moral policing.
He said grievances should be brought to the government’s notice instead of resorting to unlawful activities. “Kannada organisations should not go on the offensive or attack IT companies. Taking the law into one’s own hands is not right. Moral policing will not be tolerated. The government and the police department are there to address such issues. If there are any complaints or grievances, bring them to the government’s notice. The police will take action in accordance with the law,” he said.
Shivakumar also said the government had already instructed officials to initiate the process of withdrawing cases registered against Kannada activists. Files were being prepared in this regard, he added.
“I have already instructed officials to withdraw all cases registered against you. The government has decided that activists should be relieved of such cases. However, if you indulge in such activities again, the police may object to withdrawing the cases.
I appeal to you to cooperate with the government and refrain from taking the law into your own hands,” he said. Reiterating the government’s commitment to protecting Kannada and Kannadigas, the CM said the responsibility of safeguarding their interests lies with the government and nobody should create problems by violating the law.
On the Congress-led protest in New Delhi, Shivakumar said the right to vote was as important as the right to life. He alleged that lakhs of voters’ names had been systematically deleted from electoral rolls. “Ensuring every citizen enjoys the right to vote is our responsibility. The party is committed to protecting democracy and safeguarding every voter’s rights. The Delhi protest will be successful,” he said.
KRV leaders detained in Belagavi
Belagavi: Tension prevailed in Belagavi on Sunday as activists of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Shivaramegowda) staged a protest against the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti’s (MES) attempt to organise a Black Day rally during Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations. The KRV activists strongly opposed the MES rally, alleging that the organisation was attempting to disturb the peaceful atmosphere during the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations. They gathered near Gogte Circle and attempted to move towards the MES rally to disrupt it. Police detained KRV leader Wajid Hirekudi and more than 10 activists as a preventive measure to maintain law and order. Speaking to the media before his detention, Hirekudi strongly criticised the MES for attempting to organise the Black Day during Kannada Rajyotsava.
Police stop Shiv Sena activists at border
Belagavi: Tension prevailed along the Karnataka-Maharashtra border on Sunday as Karnataka police stopped leaders and activists of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) from entering Belagavi to participate in the Black Day organised by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) during Kannada Rajyotsava. The police intercepted the Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders and activists at the Nippani toll plaza on the Karnataka border, citing restrictions imposed by the district administration on their entry into Belagavi. The activists reportedly attempted to proceed despite the restrictions, triggering heated exchanges and scuffles between them and the police. Police detained several Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders and activists. The situation remained tense along the border, with additional police personnel deployed to prevent escalation. ENS