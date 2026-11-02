HDK releases call records, alleges Prajwal Revanna's driver met CM DK Shivakumar before videos emerged

BENGALURU: Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy here on Monday released alleged Call Detail Record (CDR) documents claiming that Karthik, former driver of suspended JD(S) leader and former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and accused No. 2 in the sexual abuse case, had visited Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's residence on August 5 and 6, 2023, before the controversial videos involving Prajwal were circulated.
Addressing a press conference at the JD(S) headquarters, JP Bhavan, Kumaraswamy questioned Shivakumar's alleged links with Karthik and challenged him to explain the meetings.
Kumaraswamy was responding to the statement of City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh that the accused who had uploaded the alleged sting operation video targeting former CM Siddaramiah had visited his residence in Delhi.
"You accused me of having links with the person who circulated the sting operation video. What do you have to say about your links with accused No. 2 in the Prajwal Revanna case? Have the police questioned you?" he asked.
Kumaraswamy alleged that the Congress leadership had used the circulation of videos involving Prajwal to target his family and politically finish off the JD(S), particularly after the party entered into an alliance with the BJP.
He alleged that Karthik, who was accused of circulating the videos without blurring the faces of the women concerned, had been brought to Shivakumar's residence. Releasing what he claimed were CDR records, he said the documents showed Karthik's visits to the Deputy CM's house on August 5 and 6, 2023.
The Union Minister also questioned the Bengaluru Police Commissioner's recent statement in connection with the alleged sting operation targeting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Referring to the police press statement issued on October 21, 2026, Kumaraswamy alleged that the investigation had been designed to give Siddaramaiah a clean chit rather than establish the truth.
"The Commissioner has already described it as a fabricated story. If it is a fabricated story, why is an investigation being conducted? Is it merely to give a clean chit to Siddaramaiah and protect those behind it?" he asked.
He also questioned the removal of CCB Inspector Satish, who was initially handling the investigation, and the appointment of another officer in his place.
Demanding an impartial investigation, Kumaraswamy said the police should examine whether the sting operation video was genuine or fabricated and whether it had been deliberately edited or orchestrated.
He questioned the police over the alleged seizure of a woman's mobile phone and bank passbook during the investigation and accused the investigating team of intimidating people connected with the case.
Kumaraswamy also released a video clip of Shivakumar's speech in the Legislative Assembly during the previous BJP government, when Basavaraj Bommai was Chief Minister. He said Shivakumar had then demanded a fair and impartial investigation into allegations involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.
"You spoke at length in the Assembly, demanding that the investigation should not be one-sided and that the police should be given complete freedom. What are you doing now? Why is the present investigation one-sided?" he asked.
Referring to the controversy surrounding the alleged sting operation, Kumaraswamy alleged that several politicians and government officials were being blackmailed and money extorted through such operations.
He claimed that the issue was not about targeting any individual but about exposing an alleged network that was using videos and sting operations to threaten public representatives and officials.
Questions about the woman and 2023 recording
Kumaraswamy also raised questions about the origins of the video footage, alleging that an incident dating back to 2011 had been brought into focus only after it was recorded in 2023.
He questioned the role of former Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Krupa Alva, claiming that the woman concerned had sent an email to her in 2015.
He demanded that investigators establish the identity of the elderly man who was allegedly present during the recording and examine who had brought the woman there.
"Why was the incident recorded in 2023 when it dates back to 2011? Who brought the woman there? What is the connection between Krupa Alva and the woman? Have the police questioned everyone involved in the recording?" he asked.
He also questioned why Siddaramaiah had reportedly spent several hours at the housewarming ceremony of the person concerned in 2023.
Warns investigating officers
The JD(S) leader took strong exception to the Police Commissioner's statement allegedly linking him to a person involved in sharing the sting operation video.
He denied having any connection with Ritesh Pandey, whose name has figured in the controversy, and said several people visit his residence in Delhi.
"I have never even seen Ritesh Pandey's face. Hundreds of people visit my residence in Delhi. If someone has visited my house, let the police investigate. I have nothing to hide," he said.
He also referred to Nitish Kumar, who was brought from Delhi by the police, questioning the claim that the person had been staying at his residence when the address provided to the police was in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.
Kumaraswamy warned investigating officers against succumbing to political pressure and said he expected an honest investigation.
"Mr Salim, the wheel of time turns. Those who are on top will come down, and those below will rise. Do not succumb to pressure from politicians. Conduct an honest investigation. I am not threatening officers to frighten them, but I know the guidelines governing them and the consequences of violating them," he said.
Responding to reports that police might issue a search warrant for his residence, Kumaraswamy said his doors were always open and that he was ready to face any investigation.
"I do not have to do anything secretly. Let them come. My house is always open," he said.
He further alleged that the controversy was part of a larger pattern of political blackmail through CD and sting operations, and challenged Shivakumar and Congress leaders to answer questions about their past statements and conduct.
Targeting Congress leaders Priyank Kharge and Shivakumar, he said the party should introspect on whether such controversies would help it survive politically or further damage its image.
"My fight is not to personally defame anyone. I want to expose the alleged blackmail racket and ensure that the dignity of Karnataka is protected," he said.