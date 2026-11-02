HDK releases call records, alleges Prajwal Revanna's driver met CM DK Shivakumar before videos emerged

BENGALURU: Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy here on Monday released alleged Call Detail Record (CDR) documents claiming that Karthik, former driver of suspended JD(S) leader and former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and accused No. 2 in the sexual abuse case, had visited Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's residence on August 5 and 6, 2023, before the controversial videos involving Prajwal were circulated.

Addressing a press conference at the JD(S) headquarters, JP Bhavan, Kumaraswamy questioned Shivakumar's alleged links with Karthik and challenged him to explain the meetings.

Kumaraswamy was responding to the statement of City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh that the accused who had uploaded the alleged sting operation video targeting former CM Siddaramiah had visited his residence in Delhi.

"You accused me of having links with the person who circulated the sting operation video. What do you have to say about your links with accused No. 2 in the Prajwal Revanna case? Have the police questioned you?" he asked.

Kumaraswamy alleged that the Congress leadership had used the circulation of videos involving Prajwal to target his family and politically finish off the JD(S), particularly after the party entered into an alliance with the BJP.

He alleged that Karthik, who was accused of circulating the videos without blurring the faces of the women concerned, had been brought to Shivakumar's residence. Releasing what he claimed were CDR records, he said the documents showed Karthik's visits to the Deputy CM's house on August 5 and 6, 2023.

The Union Minister also questioned the Bengaluru Police Commissioner's recent statement in connection with the alleged sting operation targeting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.