I know under whose influence you’re working: HDK to top cop

BENGALURU: Union Minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh for “leaking” confidential information related to the investigation into the sting operation targeting former chief minister Siddaramaiah. Accusing the Congress government of pursuing a vendetta against him, Kumaraswamy said he would reveal the details of the case on Monday.

Questioning the Police Commissioner’s conduct, Kumaraswamy said the officer made statements that were unbecoming of someone holding such a senior position. “Is he a Police Commissioner or a head clerk? He has made statements in a manner worse than a head clerk. I know under whose influence he is working,” he said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of HMT Kannada watches and a Kannada Rajyotsava programme at the HMT playground in Jalahalli, he said he was aware of the direction in which the investigation was progressing and what was happening within the police department.

“I will give complete details on Monday. I will explain who this sting operation is going to boomerang on. Nobody needs to be apprehensive about us,” he said. Alleging that the Congress government was targeting him, Kumaraswamy asserted that neither the government nor its officials could intimidate him.

“This government and its officials cannot touch this Kumaraswamy. They cannot take me on so easily,” he said.

He also questioned why Siddaramaiah had obtained a stay in connection with the case and referred to statements by MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, alleging that he had claimed that members of the JDS were behind the sting operation.

Reacting to IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge’s remark that the developments were only a trailer, Kumaraswamy retorted, “What trailer are they talking about? I am someone who has made films. They have now started making films. I will explain their film in detail tomorrow.”

Kumaraswamy reiterated that he would disclose details of the investigation and the alleged functioning of the police department on Monday.