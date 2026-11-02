Kannada must evolve with AI, science & startups: CM

BENGALURU: Kannada should evolve as a language of AI, science, startups and the digital era, said Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Speaking after distributing the Kannada Rajyotsava Awards to 71 achievers here on Sunday, the CM said, “With the strength of Kannada, we must conquer the world. Kannada should develop as a language of AI, science, startups and the digital era. If a language has to survive, we must use it more and create a need for people to learn it.”
He stressed that the government was working with the vision of making Karnataka India’s strength. Emphasising the importance of preserving Kannada while respecting other languages, he said loving Kannada did not mean hating other languages. However, Kannada should remain the foremost language in Karnataka and become the language of everyday life, including in offices, businesses and public interactions.
The CM said, “Last week, I warned private establishments, including IT and BT companies and industries operating in Karnataka, that priority should be given to Kannadigas in employment.” “There are lakhs of achievers across the state, but these 71 people have been selected after recognising their contributions. The Rajyotsava Awards are a blessing from the people of Karnataka,” he said.
As many as 71 achievers from various fields were honoured at a ceremony held at Ravindra Kalakshetra as part of the 71st Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations. CM DK Shivakumar and Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi presented the awards.
The awardees included former Karnataka Advocate General BV Acharya, senior actor Ashok, Yakshagana artiste Gopala Ganiga, writer and researcher Indira Hegde, and politician Kagodu Thimmappa, among others. The list featured seven awardees in folk arts, three in music, one in dance and three in cinema and television. Twelve women were among the recipients.
BV Acharya said recognising and honouring individuals for their achievements across different fields was a welcome initiative. “On behalf of all the awardees, I would like to thank the CM and the government for recognising our contributions,” he said.
Use Kannada on 60% signboards or face action: Min
Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi warned that action would be taken against establishments failing to use Kannada on signboards. He said, “Our government has made it mandatory to use Kannada on at least 60 per cent of signboards under the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Amendment Act. However, it has come to our notice that Kannada is still being neglected on signboards in several urban areas and commercial establishments. We will not tolerate this.”
11-km footpath walk held to assess pedestrian safety
As part of the ‘Walkaluru Safe 1,000 KM Footpath Challenge’, a safe footpath initiative within the limits of BNCC, an 11-km ‘Kannada Rajyotsava’ Footpath Walk was organised along Thanisandra Main Road. The initiative aims to assess the safety of footpaths. During the walk, the BNCC team documented obstacles and issues affecting pedestrian movement through photographs and collected relevant details. BNCC Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar welcomed citizens’ participation in the corporation’s efforts to provide safe footpaths. BECC Commissioner DS Ramesh and BCCC Commissioner G Jagadeesh called upon officers and staff to prioritise communicating with the public in Kannada while discharging their official duties.