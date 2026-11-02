Kannada must evolve with AI, science & startups: CM

BENGALURU: Kannada should evolve as a language of AI, science, startups and the digital era, said Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Speaking after distributing the Kannada Rajyotsava Awards to 71 achievers here on Sunday, the CM said, “With the strength of Kannada, we must conquer the world. Kannada should develop as a language of AI, science, startups and the digital era. If a language has to survive, we must use it more and create a need for people to learn it.”

He stressed that the government was working with the vision of making Karnataka India’s strength. Emphasising the importance of preserving Kannada while respecting other languages, he said loving Kannada did not mean hating other languages. However, Kannada should remain the foremost language in Karnataka and become the language of everyday life, including in offices, businesses and public interactions.

The CM said, “Last week, I warned private establishments, including IT and BT companies and industries operating in Karnataka, that priority should be given to Kannadigas in employment.” “There are lakhs of achievers across the state, but these 71 people have been selected after recognising their contributions. The Rajyotsava Awards are a blessing from the people of Karnataka,” he said.