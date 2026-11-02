Karnataka dialogues | ‘We should respect one another’s culture, language’

Very rarely do you come across a police officer who can quote Kabir as well as Allama Prabhu. Ajai Kumar Singh, former Director General and Inspector General of Police, is the classic outsider-insider who has imbibed local culture while retaining pride in his roots in Uttar Pradesh. In an interaction with TNIE, Singh’s love for literature shines through, and he says that cops should reach out to the vulnerable and be unsparing to lawbreakers. Excerpts:
When did your love for the Kannada language begin, and how did you evolve in your literary career?
It began after I came to Karnataka in the first week of January 1976, after being allotted the Karnataka cadre. I had some familiarity with writers such as DaRa Bendre, UR Ananthamurthy and Shivarama Karanth, but no deeper connection with the language. I learnt Kannada initially at the National Police Academy, Hyderabad. After coming here, learning Kannada became a professional necessity as I could not work effectively without understanding the local language. My interest in literature, which I inherited from my family, also motivated me to explore Karnataka’s literature and culture.
The mandatory examination for annual increments was not a motivating factor. I will not say I am very good at Kannada, but my interest in the language and literature, particularly poetry, made me put in extra effort. In 1978, during an administrative training programme in Mysuru, I met writer UR Ananthamurthy, who introduced us to ‘Speaking of Siva’, translated by AK Ramanujan. I was particularly drawn to Allama Prabhu’s vachanas.
Later, as SP of Shivamogga (1981-83), my interactions with theatre personality KV Subbanna deepened my interest. Reading Gopalakrishna Adiga’s poems also inspired me to translate them into Hindi. In 1985-86, I attended Subbanna’s 10-day film appreciation course, where I became friends with theatre personality Prasanna.
I was introduced to Dr Nagaraj, through whom I was introduced to Shiv Prakash, who was a leading poet then. Later, I got introduced to Siddalingaiah, Nadig and other Kannada writers. Around 1986, Doordarshan was the only TV channel telecasting serials only in Hindi. When these Kannada writers came up with an idea of producing a 16-episode serial on the ‘Vachana’ movement, it was decided that Shiv Prakash would write in Kannada and I would translate it into Hindi.
Though the idea didn’t materialise, I developed more interest in Kannada literature after being introduced to the Vachanas of Allama Prabhu. Whenever I read him, Kabir used to come to my mind, and I got the idea to compare both and do a PhD. To collect material about Vachana literature, I met Prof (MM) Kalburgi, who helped me collect the right material.
I had a PA named Aradhya, who helped me with my translations. I used to call him home on Sundays to read it out to me to help. Of course, my interest in Hindi literature was intact. But I started going deeper into Kannada literature and started liking it even more. Literature in all languages is very rich, and all languages have their own stalwarts.
How did you balance your love for literature and professional life, as a cop?
It (literature) has been a very enriching experience for me and has helped me more than my professional knowledge in IPC, CrPC, Police Act, etc. While professional knowledge should be sound, that alone is not sufficient. One should have the right perspective, the right knowledge of life, and in that, Kannada has been helpful to me.
How did you make time to study? You were a 24/7 police officer
I used to study when I was travelling from one location to another. I would also stop over for half-an-hour or an hour en route to study in fields or forest areas. I would also study when there were vehicle breakdowns. I used to read in the vehicle. I wrote many poems in this manner.
Should there be imposition of language, especially on youth (from outside the state) to learn the state language?
Learning a language and imposition are two different things. You can’t impose it, for it will bring more friction. Having said this, I agree that it is good to have a working knowledge of the language, of the place, state where one works. It is in one’s personal interest. But being harassed for not knowing a language is not part of our culture.
What is your opinion about language learning apps?
People are learning through apps. So the apps need to be improved; bring in some literature as far as possible. Learning the colloquial language is good, it helps even in understanding the nuances of some poems and literature at times. Language is not made through dictionaries, it is made of conversations in markets, shops, etc. If you want to learn more, you will have to learn more.
What is your opinion of the KPSC scam?
It’s terrible. I feel ashamed not only of KPSC, but also of my own department’s recruitment of sub-inspectors. A senior officer was in jail for months. If recruitment starts like this, then how can those who come through this type of recruitment be expected to be honest, impartial, and work for the public? I hope the curve will now be on the improvement side.
The CM recently made a statement that the private sector should reserve jobs for Kannadigas. Your views?
Local people must get jobs. But the Constitution says that one (Indian) can work anywhere in India. It’s your choice. You need to be qualified for the particular job you are looking for.
The government is planning five police commissionerates headed by one chief commissioner for Bengaluru; how do you see this move? Also, there is a shortage of 40 per cent of constables
I don’t know on what basis they have come up with that idea. But generally speaking, I am not very convinced about it. The effectiveness of the commissionerate gets diluted. How can police function with 40% vacancies in the constabulary? Periodic, timely recruitment and proper training are a must.
Should people fear police, or should they respect them?
There should be fear of the law. We don’t want respect from those who are involved in anti-social activities. For anti-social elements, police should be harder than a diamond, but for victims and those who genuinely need help, police should be compassionate and soft, like a flower.
What is your opinion about Bengaluru’s traffic situation, considering that you also served as Traffic DCP here?
Traffic in the city is not as bad as it is often projected to be. Traffic management is not as simple as people make it out to be. It is a complex issue involving several agencies. However, the blame falls on the traffic police constable, whom we see as the last man on the street. It starts with town planning. Unless a city is planned properly, with adequate roads, well-designed junctions, proper bus bays and sufficient parking spaces, traffic cannot be managed effectively.
The second aspect is engineering. Look at the condition of Bengaluru roads. Most of the city’s junctions are not properly engineered. Traffic does not clear quickly at junctions, even when traffic signals are in place. Road medians are ugly and poorly designed. They are better in Mysuru. Another important factor is road sense of the public. People park their vehicles under no-parking signs and don’t follow traffic lanes.
As per law, the Transport department is responsible for road safety. If all these aspects are addressed, traffic constables will be able to manage traffic more effectively. There should be proper coordination among all agencies, including BWSSB, as most roads are dug up. Earlier, we had BATF, under which all agencies, including the police and BDA, worked together. Such systems must be put in place.
Is construction of flyovers and tunnel roads the solution to the traffic problem?
No. The solution has to be a combination of several measures. Flyovers can sometimes create problems rather than solve them. Tunnel roads are relatively new.
What is your message to people regarding the language issue and regionalism?
We must love and be proud of our language and culture. However, that does not mean we should exclude other languages and cultures. We should have respect for one another and remain open-minded. We must be willing to understand and appreciate other people’s languages and cultures with empathy. There can and should be differences, but attributing value to those differences is not right.
A poet and a policeman
Former DG&IGP Ajai Kumar Singh, a 1974-batch officer of the Indian Police Service, first came to Karnataka in 1976. He was a probationer for one year and later posted as Assistant SP in Panambur, near Mangaluru. He retired as DG&IGP, Karnataka, in 2011. In 1997, he did his PhD on a comparison between 12th-century Kannada saint-poet Allama Prabhu and 15th-century Hindi saint-poet Kabir from Jnana Bharathi University.