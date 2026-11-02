Karnataka dialogues | ‘We should respect one another’s culture, language’

Very rarely do you come across a police officer who can quote Kabir as well as Allama Prabhu. Ajai Kumar Singh, former Director General and Inspector General of Police, is the classic outsider-insider who has imbibed local culture while retaining pride in his roots in Uttar Pradesh. In an interaction with TNIE, Singh’s love for literature shines through, and he says that cops should reach out to the vulnerable and be unsparing to lawbreakers. Excerpts:

When did your love for the Kannada language begin, and how did you evolve in your literary career?

It began after I came to Karnataka in the first week of January 1976, after being allotted the Karnataka cadre. I had some familiarity with writers such as DaRa Bendre, UR Ananthamurthy and Shivarama Karanth, but no deeper connection with the language. I learnt Kannada initially at the National Police Academy, Hyderabad. After coming here, learning Kannada became a professional necessity as I could not work effectively without understanding the local language. My interest in literature, which I inherited from my family, also motivated me to explore Karnataka’s literature and culture.

The mandatory examination for annual increments was not a motivating factor. I will not say I am very good at Kannada, but my interest in the language and literature, particularly poetry, made me put in extra effort. In 1978, during an administrative training programme in Mysuru, I met writer UR Ananthamurthy, who introduced us to ‘Speaking of Siva’, translated by AK Ramanujan. I was particularly drawn to Allama Prabhu’s vachanas.

Later, as SP of Shivamogga (1981-83), my interactions with theatre personality KV Subbanna deepened my interest. Reading Gopalakrishna Adiga’s poems also inspired me to translate them into Hindi. In 1985-86, I attended Subbanna’s 10-day film appreciation course, where I became friends with theatre personality Prasanna.