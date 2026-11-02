Karnataka: Yathindra meets Mahadevappa amid rift rumours

MYSURU: Amid speculation over growing differences between former chief minister Siddaramaiah and his once close aide, senior Congress leader and former minister Dr HC Mahadevappa, a lunch meeting between Siddaramaiah’s son and Mysuru district in-charge minister Dr Yathindra and Mahadevappa on Sunday has triggered fresh political discussions in Mysuru region.

The meeting, held at a private hotel here, assumes political significance as Mahadevappa, who was the district minister during the previous government, was reportedly disappointed after missing a cabinet berth in the recent ministerial expansion. Yathindra, the present district minister, was accompanied by former MLC Venugopal during the interaction.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the parallel Constitution Day programmes planned in Mysuru on November 26. While Mahadevappa is organising an event seen by some in party circles as an attempt to demonstrate his political strength,

Siddaramaiah and Yathindra are also hosting a separate programme in the city planned by the state government. This has fuelled speculation about competing political camps emerging within the Congress in the region.

The lunch meeting, however, has raised questions about whether efforts are being made to bridge the perceived differences and prevent further political complications ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections. This is not the first time Yathindra has reached out to Mahadevappa and other senior leaders who missed out on ministerial berths.

Earlier, Mahadevappa, ex-ministers Tanveer Sait and Venkatesh had met to discuss their future following their exclusion from the cabinet.