Sting op probe Another suspect identified in Delhi, says Karnataka Home Minister

KALABURAGI: The investigation into the sting operation case is in progress and several significant details have already come to light, Home Minister Priyank Kharge said here on Sunday, adding that further investigation is expected to reveal additional facts.

At a press conference here, he said if suspicion falls on any individual during the investigation, legal action will be taken against them, regardless of how influential they may be.

The minister expressed his displeasure at Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, emphasising that those in public life have a duty to uphold the dignity of their position and office. He criticised the persistent personal attacks, derogatory remarks regarding caste and family and the use of disrespectful, informal language (addressing others in the singular/derogatory form).

Priyank said technical analysis during the investigation has uncovered key details. The investigation is trying to determine the origin of the case and the individuals behind it. The FIR contains clear references regarding the dissemination of this matter and those who orchestrated it.

Individuals who worked with Kumaraswamy as well as his close associates are failing to appear for the investigation, he added. The minister questioned why Kumaraswamy himself has not asked them to cooperate with the probe. Following the arrest of one individual in connection with the case, another person has been identified in Delhi. CCTV footage related to this is available, the home minister said.

The investigation will also determine where the equipment was purchased and under whose instructions this operation was carried out. It is reported that three individuals, including two from Delhi, had previously worked officially with Kumaraswamy.