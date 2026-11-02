Sting operation phone given to accused at HD Kumaraswamy's Delhi house: Top cop

BENGALURU: The mobile phone that was allegedly used in the sting operation targeting former chief minister Siddaramaiah was handed over to an accused at the official residence of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy in New Delhi, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said on Sunday.

“The accused, Ritesh Pandey, who had been arrested, disclosed during interrogation that he and another accused, Vinod Sharma, purchased a mobile phone from a shop in Karol Bagh, Delhi, on the instructions of Prajwal Prasad. They later took it to Kumaraswamy’s official residence on Kushak Road in New Delhi and handed it over to Prasad, who was present in the house,” the commissioner told the media.

He said these details were given by Pandey and the claims are being verified as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Cyber Crime Police arrested Pandey in Delhi on October 24 in connection with the case registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, based on the complaint filed by Siddaramaiah. Pandey is now out on bail.

“Notices have been issued to Vinod Sharma and Prajwal Prasad, but both have not responded and are absconding. We have learnt that they have filed anticipatory bail applications. Further investigation will only be possible after we interrogate Vinod and Prajwal once they are arrested.

Their interrogation is expected to help establish the sequence of events and identify others involved in the alleged operation. We have gathered technical evidence, including CCTV footage and other digital records, besides detecting suspicious financial transactions between Pandey and Prasad,” the officer said.