Two Bengaluru tourists drown, one missing at Gokarna beach

GOKARNA(UTTARA KANNADA): Two tourists from Bengaluru, including a woman, met a watery grave in the sea at Dibbanaseshi beach in Gokarna of Uttara Kannada district on Sunday. One more person is still missing.

The deceased, who were private firm employees, had come with their friends on a trip and entered the sea for a swim when the incident occurred. The deceased are Shoba Das (22) and Akram.

The missing person is Vishvesh AK. Police said, the deceased were part of a group of 16 tourists, all workers of a private call centre Alorica India Pvt Ltd at Bellandur in Bengaluru.

“They came to celebrate the bonus given by their company. All 16 stayed at a private resort and went into the sea the next day.

However, the sea turned rough when they where 15-16 feet away from shore. Seeing them in danger, locals alerted the life guards and fishermen rushed to save them,” Gokarna Inspector Sridhar said.

Shoba and Akram died on the way to hospital. A search for the missing person, Vishvesh, was on till last reports last came in.