Yellow & red flag will get official status: Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is planning to accord official state flag status to the yellow-and-red Kannada flag and facilitate its hoisting alongside the national flag on government buildings, announced Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday.

Speaking at the 71st Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations at Kanteerava Stadium, he said it will be discussed at the upcoming winter session of the state legislature in Belagavi.

He said the government is examining legal aspects of granting official recognition to the flag and will take another Cabinet decision before introducing legislation. “I have just hoisted the Kannada flag alongside the national flag.

We are moving towards granting official recognition to the Kannada flag. Earlier, the Cabinet had taken a decision and submitted a proposal to the Union government. However, we have not received the recognition so far,” he said.

The government recently consulted legal experts and will hold another round of discussions to ensure that the use and protection of the Kannada flag does not compromise the dignity and regulations governing the national flag.

“We will facilitate public discussions and discussions among legislators on hoisting the Kannada flag not just within the Chief Minister’s Office but also at Vidhana Soudha. During the winter session, we intend to give this issue a new direction and pass a resolution to seek legal protection from the Union government,” he said.

The government is considering making it mandatory for institutions receiving government support to display the flag. An order encouraging private establishments to hoist the flag is expected to be prepared this month. He described the yellow and red flag as a symbol of Kannadigas’ identity and emotions.