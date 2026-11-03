Contractors meet Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar, seek release of Rs 38,000 cr in dues

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association (KSCA) on Monday met Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and appealed to him to look into their demands, including the immediate release of pending dues of Rs 38,000crore.

The association held a two-hour meeting with the CM, and handed over a representation to him. The contractors said they had reminded the CM about the promises made when he was Deputy Chief Minister. “You assured us that after you are elected Chief Minister, you will call the office-bearers of the association, discuss and release the dues within two months... You are touring all districts of Karnataka and trying to solve their local problems, but you have forgotten about 1,50,000 contractors and their dependents in the entire state,” the association stated.

Claiming that the CM had responded positively and agreed to release the dues for pending bills, the association said he had given the responsibility to Financial Adviser LK Atheeq and Finance Secretary Tushar Girinath to resolve the problems of contractors.

Alleging that tenders are being called for unfunded works, the association has demanded an immediate stop to this practice. About Rs 16,000crore worth of work may be taken up under the ‘CM’s Rural Road Connectivity Scheme’, for which the cabinet has given approval; the government should first clear old dues and then take up new projects, they said.