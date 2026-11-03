DKS-HDK face-off tarnishing my image, Siddu tells Rahul, Venugopal

BENGALURU: Amid the controversy over the alleged sting operation targeting him, former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal in New Delhi and is learnt to have expressed serious concern over the damage to his public image and the direction of the police investigation.

According to sources, Siddaramaiah told the party leadership that the political confrontation between Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy was damaging his reputation, although he had no role in the dispute. He reportedly complained that instead of identifying those who recorded the video and investigating their motives, the police were questioning others.

During his interaction with Gandhi, Siddaramaiah is said to have expressed disappointment that his name was being dragged into a controversy even after he had made it clear that he was no longer in the race for the chief minister’s post. He reportedly said he had conveyed his decision not to contest the next Assembly election and questioned who was behind the alleged political conspiracy.

Sources said Siddaramaiah told Gandhi that the video had caused considerable damage to him personally as well as to the party. He is also learnt to have warned that if the campaign against his reputation continued, he might stay away from campaigning in the next Assembly election.

He reportedly linked the controversy to the Congress’ defeat in the recent elections to four Legislative Council seats, arguing that the sting episode had affected the party’s prospects.