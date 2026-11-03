Girl undergoes surgeries for 11 hours at Bengaluru's Manipal Hospital

BENGALURU: A 14-year-old Class 10 student, who was allegedly attacked with a chainsaw by a 21-year-old man at her school in Rapthadu village in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday (October 31), underwent nearly 11 hours of extensive surgery at Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru. She remains on ventilator support in the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU), with her vital parameters currently stable, according to a hospital statement.

The student was allegedly attacked by Hemanth, a distant cousin. She sustained critical injuries to her face, head, neck, upper body and back, resulting in heavy blood loss and circulatory shock. Another girl student who tried to intervene was also injured. The attack took place inside the classroom of a Zilla Parishad High School while classes were in progress. The girl was initially taken to a government hospital in Anantapur, where she received medical attention before being shifted to Bengaluru for advanced treatment. She required resuscitation, multiple blood transfusions and ventilator support during the transfer.

Anticipating her arrival, Manipal Hospitals mobilised multidisciplinary teams comprising paediatric emergency, intensive care, surgical specialties, operation theatre and blood bank personnel to provide immediate treatment.

On arrival, she was critically unstable, with facial bleeding, and was immediately shifted to the operation theatre.