Girl undergoes surgeries for 11 hours at Bengaluru's Manipal Hospital

BENGALURU: A 14-year-old Class 10 student, who was allegedly attacked with a chainsaw by a 21-year-old man at her school in Rapthadu village in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday (October 31), underwent nearly 11 hours of extensive surgery at Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru. She remains on ventilator support in the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU), with her vital parameters currently stable, according to a hospital statement.
The student was allegedly attacked by Hemanth, a distant cousin. She sustained critical injuries to her face, head, neck, upper body and back, resulting in heavy blood loss and circulatory shock. Another girl student who tried to intervene was also injured. The attack took place inside the classroom of a Zilla Parishad High School while classes were in progress. The girl was initially taken to a government hospital in Anantapur, where she received medical attention before being shifted to Bengaluru for advanced treatment. She required resuscitation, multiple blood transfusions and ventilator support during the transfer.
Anticipating her arrival, Manipal Hospitals mobilised multidisciplinary teams comprising paediatric emergency, intensive care, surgical specialties, operation theatre and blood bank personnel to provide immediate treatment.
On arrival, she was critically unstable, with facial bleeding, and was immediately shifted to the operation theatre.
Extensive surgeries involving multiple specialties was performed over nearly 11 hours. Doctors successfully controlled the bleeding, stabilised her blood pressure and reduced the requirement for blood transfusions.
She has since been shifted to the PICU, where she continues to be on ventilator support. The hospital said her vital parameters were stable, and her condition and organ functions are being closely monitored.
She may require further surgical interventions depending on how her condition progresses, the hospital added. Her family has been counselled and kept informed about her condition. Hemanth had attacked the girl in vengeance, after she reportedly rejected his advances. He was shot at by Andhra Pradesh police, and nabbed from a forest area on Sunday.