Karnataka: 80 years after Independence-Day, no freedom from darkness for this village

BELAGAVI: In an age when smartphones, internet connectivity, television and all-weather roads have become part of everyday life, around 175 people living in Gawali Wada, a remote hamlet under the Golyali Gram Panchayat in Khanapur taluk, continue to live without even the most basic amenities.

For the 20 families here, life remains a daily struggle, with no electricity, mobile network, television connectivity or proper road linking their settlement to the outside world.

Even after nearly eight decades of Independence, electricity has not reached this hamlet fringed by forests.

As darkness descends every evening, residents are forced to manage their daily activities without power or proper lighting, while remaining largely disconnected from the outside world.

Lack of basic infrastructure hits vulnerable residents

The absence of basic infrastructure has made life particularly difficult for children, students, women and elderly residents. With no mobile connectivity, villagers find it difficult to communicate or seek emergency assistance. The lack of a proper road adds to their hardships, especially when someone falls ill and needs urgent medical attention.

Sanjay Patil, a resident, said the absence of electricity has made life extremely difficult, particularly for women, children and elderly people. The settlement is surrounded by dense forests, and residents fear wild animals straying into the hamlet after dark. “The darkness makes it difficult for us to move around safely,” he said.