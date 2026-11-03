Karnataka Cane farmers plan to gherao DC offices today

BENGALURU: After carrying out protests in Mysuru, Dharwad, Belagavi and other places across Karnataka two days ago, sugarcane growers have now warned of laying siege to the offices of all district commissioners on Tuesday and holding a large sit-in at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Friday.

Farmer bodies are demanding a state-announced price for sugarcane and a higher central price. The decision was announced by the Sugarcane Growers’ Coordination Committee, an umbrella body of the state’s farmers’ organisations.

At a press conference, Kurubur Shantakumar, state president of the Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers’ Association, said the decision reflects a consensus among all farmer groups.

The farmers are demanding a State Advised Price (SAP) for cane. The committee noted that Punjab has fixed Rs 4,480 per tonne, Uttar Pradesh Rs 4,200 and Tamil Nadu Rs 4,000.

They also want a higher Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) from the Centre to at least Rs 4,500 per tonne at a 10.25 per cent sugar recovery rate, citing higher production costs.

Other demands are: The government should also take strict, transparent action against cheating in weighment and sugar recovery figures, a full farm loan waiver, given the drought in the state and withdrawal of police cases filed against farmers in earlier agitations.

The committee said it does not oppose mills in North Karnataka that have announced Rs 4,000 per tonne for crushing and farmers may supply cane to them. It has also urged district-level groups to unite and plan strong local protests.