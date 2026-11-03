Karnataka: Even before start, project bleeds Rs 382 crore

BENGALURU: Even before starting any ground work, the state government has already spent Rs 382 crore on the Sharavathi pumped storage project from 2021 till date. This amount includes Rs 360crore incurred for engineering procurement and contractor works and Rs 22crore on the detailed project report, which was done from 2021-24.

The project cost has escalated from the earlier Rs 8800 crore to Rs,10,240 crore now. While some officials in the energy department have pinned their hopes on the upcoming National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) meeting scheduled for the third week of November for project approval, others in the department said, the project has become a financial burden. The NBWL will also review the project report submitted by the National Institute of Advanced Studies.

However, the courts have ordered status quo be maintained till the hearings are completed and final clearances are obtained for the project. “The delay in execution and the repeated surveys has lead to project escalation. It is now becoming a white elephant for the government, which is already reeling under financial stress,” said the agency executing the project, seeking anonymity.

Experts have questioned the necessity of the project in the fragile and eco-sensitive region of Western Ghats, and especially with periodic revisions because of the delays.