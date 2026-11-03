Karnataka government to back development of Kannada medical literature

BENGALURU: The state government will extend its full support to efforts to create, develop and preserve medical literature in Kannada and carry its rich tradition forward to future generations, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Monday.

Releasing the logo and brochure of the second Kannada Medical Literature Conference 2026, organised by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), at his home office Krishna, he said Kannada was an integral part of people’s lives and people across the state were striving to preserve the language.

He said encouraging medical literature in Kannada was commendable and stressed the need to protect the state’s language and culture. Doctors and nurses should make efforts to use Kannada in their professional practice, he said, urging senior doctors to support the use of Kannada in medical and technical education.

The CM said medical and technical education should be made available in Kannada and called upon RGUHS to take the initiative in this direction.

RGUHS Vice-Chancellor B C Bhagwan said the university was the first health sciences university to organise a comprehensive Kannada Medical Literature Conference. The conference aims to take medical knowledge, research and health-related information in Kannada to the general public. The conference will be held at Bangalore Medical College on November 20 and 21.

Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash R Patil, conference president and medical writer S P Yoganna, MLA A R Krishnamurthy, Dr N T Srinivas, Dr B T Rudresh, Dr Vasundhara Bhoopathi, former MLA Ivan Nigli, Dr Saroja, Dr Veena Sulya and Additional Chief Secretary to the Medical Education Department Mohammed Mohsin were among those present.