Karnataka has its own amphibian, Malabar Tree Toad, first in country

BENGALURU: Karnataka has become the first state in the country to have an officially declared state amphibian. The Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Department signed the orders on October 27 and declared Malabar Tree Toad (Malenadina Mara Gantikappe) the state amphibian.

Though the decision to declare Malabar Tree Toad and Apis cerana (Asiatic honeybee) the state amphibian and honeybee was taken in May 2026 during the International Biodiversity Day celebrations, the order on the amphibian came only recently.

The order stated that the species has been chosen because of its uniqueness as it is found only in the Western Ghats. It is also an important indicator species for the health of the evergreen forests of the state. It is also the only toad species in the world which can climb trees and the only amphibian species to be listed under Schedule 11 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The distribution of the species is extensive compared to many other rare and endemic species. “Considering all the ecological biodiversity, conservation and cultural aspects, the Malabar Tree Toad is officially declared as the State Amphibian of Karnataka,” the order stated.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Kumar Pushkar said the orders have been officially signed.

Though Kerala announced Purple Frog (locally known as Mahabali or pig-nosed frog) as its state amphibian, it has not been officially declared, making the Malabar Tree Toad the first amphibian in the country to claim the honour.