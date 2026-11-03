Karnataka milk price hike sours the cuppa for consumers

BENGALURU: A routine start to the day and an evening break has become dearer for consumers with the hike in milk prices prompting hotels and tea shops in Bengaluru to increase the cost of tea and coffee by Rs 3 to Rs 5, depending on the establishment.

Hotel owners had indicated that the rising input prices and operating costs could lead to a 15-20% increase in the prices of food and beverages including coffee and tea. “After the price hike, I have observed that tea and coffee appear to have become less milky and more watery in spite of paying more now. For someone who drinks one cup a day, the monthly expenditure on tea and coffee alone could mean an additional Rs 150,” said regular tea consumer, Richard Rodrigues.

“We understand that hotel owners are facing higher costs, but consumers are also dealing with rising prices of many essential commodities. We have no relief whatsoever because once prices are increased, they are seldom reduced even if the costs contributing to the hike come down,” said Harshitha M, a corporate employee.

Students feel pinch of rising tea, coffee prices

Sarvesh S, a college student, said prices were increased only a few months ago during the LPG crisis. “Another hike would make it difficult for us students as most often, tea or coffee is the only thing we consume in the morning,” he added.