Karnataka: More beaches to make it to Blue Flag list

BENGALURU: The popular Sasihithlu and Tagore beaches are likely to make it to the Blue Flag category this year, with implementation of the K-SHORE (Karnataka -- Surface Sustainable Harvest of Ocean Resources) project to address cleanliness of the shoreline and protection of aquatic life.

The Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) constituted for timely execution of K-SHORE will also address abandoned, lost and discarded fishing gear (ALDFG) waste which has become a major menace after plastic and styrofoam. Management of ALDFG waste will not only help protect aquatic life, but also give a sustainable livelihood solution to fishermen.

“A detailed proposal is being prepared and will be placed before the cabinet to include some popular beaches in the Blue Flag category this year. They include Sasihithlu beach in Mangaluru and Tagore beach of Karwar. This exercise is also part of the K-SHORE programme. After cabinet approval, it will be sent to the Union government for final clearance,” said a senior forest department official, who is part of the SPV.

This will help address one of the essential components of the K-SHORE programme -- marine pollution and cleanliness on beaches, besides strengthening of institutions, shoreline management, livelihood opportunities, community management and addressing plastic circulation.

The state Forest, Fisheries and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj departments and other stakeholders are working closely on timely and successful execution of K-SHORE.