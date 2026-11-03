Karnataka: More beaches to make it to Blue Flag list

BENGALURU: The popular Sasihithlu and Tagore beaches are likely to make it to the Blue Flag category this year, with implementation of the K-SHORE (Karnataka -- Surface Sustainable Harvest of Ocean Resources) project to address cleanliness of the shoreline and protection of aquatic life.
The Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) constituted for timely execution of K-SHORE will also address abandoned, lost and discarded fishing gear (ALDFG) waste which has become a major menace after plastic and styrofoam. Management of ALDFG waste will not only help protect aquatic life, but also give a sustainable livelihood solution to fishermen.
“A detailed proposal is being prepared and will be placed before the cabinet to include some popular beaches in the Blue Flag category this year. They include Sasihithlu beach in Mangaluru and Tagore beach of Karwar. This exercise is also part of the K-SHORE programme. After cabinet approval, it will be sent to the Union government for final clearance,” said a senior forest department official, who is part of the SPV.
This will help address one of the essential components of the K-SHORE programme -- marine pollution and cleanliness on beaches, besides strengthening of institutions, shoreline management, livelihood opportunities, community management and addressing plastic circulation.
The state Forest, Fisheries and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj departments and other stakeholders are working closely on timely and successful execution of K-SHORE.
Beaches or coastlines which meet 33 criteria and attain the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) eco-label award for cleanliness, safety, environmental education and information and water quality, are considered for Blue Flag category. Of the total 18 Blue Flag beaches in India, two are in Karnataka -- Padubidri in Udupi and Kasarkod/ Eco Beach in Uttara Kannada, near Honnavar.
“The other focus area is to address ALDFG. Fishermen collect around 10kg of ALDFG from the sea when they return thrice a week. They are either thrown back into the sea or dumped on the beach because there are limited waste management resources.
There are only three ALDFG processing centres in India -- in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. A model is also being prepared where fishermen will be incentivized for the waste they bring from the sea and hand over to the authorities. We are also working with the RDPR department and urban local bodies for waste management in towns, cities and villages along the coastline,” the official added.