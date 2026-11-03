Karnataka to help AP restore electricity after Cyclone Arnab

BENGALURU: Karnataka government on Monday announced to extended a helping hand to Andhra Pradesh to restore its electricity supply infrastructure, that was damaged because of Arnab cyclone. The CM DK Shivakumar said he assured AP CM Chandrababu Naidu of full support.

He added, electricity is an essential service, and its immediate restoration is required for the welfare of all people, including those affected by the natural disaster. The cyclone has uprooted more than 15,000 electricity poles in the state.

He said Karnataka will continue to assess the situation and its impact over the next two days, and will extend all assistance. Energy department minister KJ George said the AP had requested Karnataka to provide necessary equipment and manpower to restore the electricity infrastructure.

The minister said Karnataka will work closely with the officials in Andhra Pradesh to ensure on-ground coordination and utilisation of advanced equipment to restore electricity.

Officials said, “The team left on Monday afternoon and will reach Andhra Pradesh on Monday night. . An executive engineer from each operation and maintenance circle of ESCOM has also been assigned.” ens