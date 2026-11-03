Laptops, licensed software to revamp Karnataka government colleges

BENGALURU: The Higher Education Department on Monday announced an agreement with Rotary International, which will see licensed software being installed at Karnataka’s government colleges to help students with their laboratory works. Laptops will also be distributed amongst students studying at these institutions; many are from marginalised backgrounds.

As part of the agreement, titled Jnana Sethu, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the two to support the development of infrastructure and the implementation of modern learning-support activities in government colleges falling under the Department of Higher Education.

“There are over 550 colleges under the purview of the Departments of Collegiate Education and Technical Education, catering to approximately 5 lakh students. The Jnana Sethu project will prove instrumental in providing quality education to these students,” said Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddi.

As part of the initiative 250 laptops equipped with licensed software will be distributed to students this year. On Monday, Rayareddi distributed laptops to students from the First Grade College in Tumakuru and the Government Engineering College in KR Nagar.

Vocational training for 568 students

In all, 568 students across three higher education institutions are being equipped with technical and employability skills by FUEL SkillTech University, through its NIPUNA Karnataka initiative in association with the state government and the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM).