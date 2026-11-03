NTT Data keen to strengthen operations along coast: Karnataka Minister Priyank

BENGALURU: IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge held a meeting with delegates from Japanese IT company NTT Data on Monday on expanding the company’s operations in the state with a focus on Mangaluru and Udupi.

The delegates shared the company’s plans to expand its presence and strengthen its operations in Karnataka’s coastal region, citing the availability of skilled talent.

“Through our Beyond Bengaluru programme, we are building strong regional technology ecosystems by investing in skilling, infrastructure and progressive policies. Our focus is on taking investments and opportunities to where talent is and we want to work closely with industry to co-create solutions that accelerate growth across Karnataka’s emerging technology clusters,” Kharge said.

The meeting focused on the state’s sustainable data centre policy and opportunities for collaboration with NTT DATA, leveraging its capabilities across data centres, cloud services and digital infrastructure.

Kharge highlighted the state government’s plans to strengthen digital infrastructure, including the proposed Mangaluru cable landing station.

Kharge urged the delegates to explore the possibility of expanding their company’s presence beyond cloud services to biotechnology, healthcare, life sciences and automotive manufacturing.

Collaboration in startup incubation and innovation was also explored with Kharge highlighting the recently launched Government First programme, which enables startups to pilot solutions with data from government departments.