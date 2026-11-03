Union Minister keen on using ED, IT against Congress: Karnataka Minister Priyank

BENGALURU: A day after Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh named Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy in the alleged ‘sting operation’ controversy, Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday alleged that the Union minister (without naming anybody) is pressuring the Centre to use the ED and IT Department against him and his Cabinet colleagues.

In a social media post, Kharge claimed that whispers in Delhi’s corridors of power suggested that the Union minister is attempting to use central investigative agencies against Congress leaders, using the probe into the alleged KPSC recruitment scam as political cover.

Kharge said the RSS’s newest “Group D recruit’’ is also reportedly attempting to use the ED to pressure all accused to falsely implicate him and other Congress leaders in the alleged KPSC recruitment scam.

“It appears the “extremely hard working” Hon’ble Minister is not prepared to go down alone. In his desperation, he seems determined to drag his own coalition partners down with him,’’ Kharge said.

Later addressing reporters, Kharge said when notices were sent to some JDS office-bearers, it was he (HDK) who went to the commissioner’s office and staged a dharna. “If there is any evidence against him, we will not hesitate to summon him. Being the home minister, I enjoy no extra constitutional power. I have to work within the framework of law,’’ he said.