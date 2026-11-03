Union Minister Kumaraswamy ‘masterminded’ release of sting video: Byre Gowda

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday alleged that Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy “masterminded the release of the so called sting video, his social media team was directly involved, his official residence was used for executing this job, and funds were also transferred”.

Taking to X, Gowda stated that “this was hitting two birds with one stone: Damage the credibility of former CM and put the blame on the current CM. Master stroke of political machination. Sometimes real life is more bizarre than fiction.” Gowda questioned if “all this was out of hatred and intolerance towards others”.

Meanwhile, KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana on Monday alleged that Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy had “scripted, directed and produced” the alleged sting operation targeting former chief minister Siddaramaiah, and claimed that the video was uploaded by people working with the JDS leader.