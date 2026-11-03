Union Minister Kumaraswamy ‘masterminded’ release of sting video: Byre Gowda

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday alleged that Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy “masterminded the release of the so called sting video, his social media team was directly involved, his official residence was used for executing this job, and funds were also transferred”.
Taking to X, Gowda stated that “this was hitting two birds with one stone: Damage the credibility of former CM and put the blame on the current CM. Master stroke of political machination. Sometimes real life is more bizarre than fiction.” Gowda questioned if “all this was out of hatred and intolerance towards others”.
Meanwhile, KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana on Monday alleged that Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy had “scripted, directed and produced” the alleged sting operation targeting former chief minister Siddaramaiah, and claimed that the video was uploaded by people working with the JDS leader.
At a press conference, Lakshman claimed that Kumaraswamy was using the controversy to damage the Congress government and build an anti-Congress narrative ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.
He said Kumaraswamy’s associates Prajwal Prasad, Ritesh Pandey and Vinod Sharma were involved in procuring mobile phones and uploading the video. Citing information he claimed was available with the party, Lakshman alleged that there were financial transactions totalling Rs 29.30 lakh among the three on three different dates.
He further claimed that Pandey had told investigators that Kumaraswamy was present when the video was uploaded at the Union Minister’s official residence in New Delhi. He also questioned the JDS leader’s claims about an alleged 2011 incident involving a minor girl, demanding that he produce a copy of the email complaint purportedly sent by her.
“The original video should be released if such a sting operation took place in 2011. Mere allegations without documents cannot mislead people,” he said.